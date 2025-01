Strong winds in North Bay with advisory in effect: Here's how long it'll last

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning for the hills of Napa and Sonoma counties as well as all of Lake County, says ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma.

Winds on Monday morning gusted over 50 mph.

Winds will peak around noon before weakening later Monday night.

The biggest concern would be downed trees and isolated power outages.