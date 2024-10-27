24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Summit Fire that forced evacuations in Santa Cruz mountains contained, CAL FIRE says

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 4:55AM
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battled a fire on Highway 17 near Glenwood and Summit Roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Saturday, CAL FIRE said.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered along Alta Vista Lane, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office.

Powerlines were reportedly down and the fire shut down the right lane at Glenwood Drive on southbound Highway 17.

Forward progress was stopped at 8:47 p.m., CAL FIRE said.

And the fire, which was estimated at 2 acres, was contained around 9 p.m.

No word if there were any injuries.

