Teen 'panicked' in crash that killed popular Oakland teacher, attorney says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An 18-year-old man facing charges in the crash that left a popular Oakland teacher dead appeared in court on Monday.

This time with a new defense attorney who claims the young man "panicked" when police tailed him last week.

"He had no drugs. He had no weapons, no guns, never has. And he was expected to graduate high school soon. He panicked," said Oakland defense attorney Rosann Torres.

The family of the suspect, Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia, who is in jail, hired the private defense attorney over the weekend.

At an Oakland courtroom, he postponed giving a plea until his next court appearance on June 20.

Doorbell camera footage of the car Hernandez-Garcia drove that struck a couple out for a walk last Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. shows the vehicle crashing into Marvin Boomer.

Boomer passed away as he was flung into a staircase railing.

His girlfriend was hospitalized.

Neighbors shared video of the suspect running from the accident scene on foot.

The California Highway Patrol said they began pursuing the car at 102nd Ave and International Blvd. because the car was wanted for fleeing Alameda deputies.

The ground chase was called off with a CHP chopper tailing the 18 year old for 15 minutes. When he stopped near Lake Merritt, CHP said the chase resumed, but again, was abandoned when he crashed into a minivan and sped up down a residential street.

But Hernandez-Garcia's attorney alleges he was driving his mother's car and somehow panicked after buying snacks at a convenience store. She says he called a teacher who tried to calm him down.