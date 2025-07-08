Bay Area relatives of former SF Giants pitcher still missing in Texas flooding: 'Fine people'

Kentfield residents are staying hopeful family members of former SF Giants pitcher, Tyler Walker, will be found safe

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, we're learning more about a Marin County family still missing in Central Texas in the wake of devastating flooding.

Mark Walker, 52, Sara Walker, 50, and their 14-year-old son Johnny from Kentfield, have not been seen since Friday, when a powerful storm moved through the region.

Mark's brother is former San Francisco Giants pitcher, Tyler Walker. Many are holding out hope they will be found safe.

"Tyler is such a good friend, I feel for them so much," said Brian Murphy.

KNBR Sports Radio host Brian Murphy is keeping in close touch with his friend, former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Walker, who played from 2004 to 2008.

A Bay Area family from Marin County is among the dozens missing after a devastating flood in Central Texas.

Relatives tell ABC7 News, the couple's teenage daughter, Ellie, is safe. They say she was attending Camp Waldemar in Hunt, Texas.

"It says a lot about Tyler. He's in Texas right now looking for his brother and nephew, and being there for his niece," Murphy said.

The family is from Kentfield where flowers are being left at their front door.

"I saw their picture on the news this morning, I almost fell over," said Peter Beren, who works at nearby Woodlands Market.

He says the Walkers are amazing people, but Sara Walker was there in his time of need.

"I had a stroke in the parking lot here, next to my boss holding me up, she ran over here and made sure I was okay. When I took off from work, she was asking me how I was doing. It was heart wrenching," said Baren.

"Fine people, sweet people, friendly so friendly. They say high to everyone, 'hey, what's going on,'" said Michael Mota, Woodlands Assistant Manager.

Mota says Johnny Walker played baseball for Ross valley Little League, where dad mark is a coach.

"He played baseball, very athletic. He had a baseball glove he gave to me for my son, I had it in my car," Mota added.

"If you're in Marin, you probably know the Walker family is in some way through youth sports," said Murphy.

A community vigil was held at Bacich Field Sunday, where Ross Valley Little league plays its games.

Friends say Johnny was going to be a freshman at Marin Catholic High School in the fall. His sister Ellie is a rising junior there.

In a message to parents, Marin Catholic said:

"In moments like these, we are called to come together in prayer-this time to pray for a miracle. I hope that we will be able share better news soon."

A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Saint Sebastian Church in Greenbrae.