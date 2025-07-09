Texas flooding: Community holds vigil for missing Marin County family

The Marin County community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil for the Walker family who are still missing in the catastrophic Texas flooding.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Texas officials are touring the damage left behind from catastrophic flooding. At least 110 people have died and over 160 more are still missing. That includes Mark and Sara Walker, as well as their son Johnny of Kentfield in Marin County.

"It was lovely. It was meaningful," said Pamela Schaefer.

Schaefer was one of the people in attendance. She says the Walkers are longtime family friends.

"It was a shock. It was like, wow, this happened in our own community," Schaefer said.

Other parts of the Bay Area were also trying to help out in the relief effort Tuesday.

In Menlo Park, a special fire department search and rescue team was sent to Texas to try and find more of the missing people.

"This is a grim task. I mean it's made more complicated I think based upon the nature of having kids involved," said Harold Schapelhouman.

Schapelhouman is the Menlo Park Fire District's former chief. He says factors such as the terrain and timing are all critical elements in rescue and recovery efforts like the ones currently happening in Texas.

"Eventually it becomes more and more difficult to find especially remains of people if you're not on it as quickly as you can get," Schapelhouman said.

As for Schaefer, she believes it will take time for her community to heal.

In the meantime though, she says she's putting her faith in a higher power and praying not just for the Walkers, but all who have been impacted.

"You have to believe that there was a purpose and give it up to God," Schaefer said.