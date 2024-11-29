Thanksgiving tradition: Glide brings meals to most vulnerable SF community

ABC7 News Reporter Tara Campbell followed along on Thanksgiving as Glide helped bring about 250 meals to those who need it most on this holiday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Thanksgiving tradition of feeding the hungry.

ABC7 News Reporter Tara Campbell followed along on Thursday as Glide helped bring about 250 meals to those who need it most on this holiday.

"All the way out to the most remote part of the city and find the folks that are unhoused right there... and just touch them with a little bit of work we do at Glide," said Sister Anya Streets, Glide harm reduction team.

Felanie Castro, also known as Sister Anya Streets, is a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an order of queer and trans activists.

They head up Glide's harm reduction team. It's on the ground nearly everyday, connecting people with services and supplies.

"The holidays can be really hard for people, so it's just nice to show Glide cares for them and that we'll love them no matter where they're at," said Rizzy Spoer, a case manager.

But keeping track the unhoused of where they're at is getting harder as the city ups its efforts to get people off the streets.

"It's a challenge for us to find people in the same areas, that's about as simple as I can say that," said Sister Anya Streets.

A challenge they're ready to take on.

"We're going to continue going out everyday because the need is there and it's up to us to go out and look for the folks," she said.

