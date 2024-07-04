28,000 under evacuation orders, 7 firefighters injured as Butte Co.'s Thompson Fire grows in size

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 28,000 people are under evacuation orders as what is being called the Thompson Fire continues to grow in size near Oroville, California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

More than 1,000 firefighters are currently fighting the flames. More than 3,500 acres have burned and at least seven firefighters have been injured.

Video shows flames tearing apart structures near Oroville in Butte County. Vehicles burned there as well.

"Kind of a rollercoaster of emotions, but I've tried to keep a good outlook on everything cause, what are you gonna do?" said one evacuee.

A viewer sent us video showing a burning hillside all around the iconic O, which stands for Oroville. Evacuees have been able to take some of their animals but have had to leave others behind.

We talked with one woman whose horse seemed under stress.

"Her friend didn't follow us. Her best friend is a lamb and the lamb had -- she didn't see us leave, and I couldn't. I had to go, so I left the gate open so the lamb could get out, and she misses her friend. She keeps crying for her friend," she said.

Cailynne Brewer is under an evacuation warning and went with her parents to their friend's house last night, busy to say the least.

"I live with my parents, my sister, niece, brother, and me, so that's a good load right there. And then we have a dog and two cats ,and then we moved onto our friend's house who have about five people there," Brewer said.

Some who live in Oroville say their focus is solely on the dam.

"One thing that did kind of concern me, that I was assured isn't a problem, is the dam failing because of some things burning," said Brendon Matheson of Oroville.

We asked those with Cal Fire about that dam.

"There's always concern, right when there is fire in the area, of some critical infrastructure. Crews are aware of that. We're aware of the problems it can cause in to the local area here. So, officials for the dam and fire officials, we're on high alert and always checking to see where the progress is with that," said Ryan Lubben of Cal Fire.

"I just feel awful. I just feel really, really bad. To me, it's like, it's such a celebrational weekend. People should be celebrating right now, and this is the last thing people need," said Ivy Miguel of Yuba City.

Not a surprise here, but we've learned that Oroville's Fourth of July celebration has been canceled because of the fire.