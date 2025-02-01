TIMELINE: Level 2 storm with possible heavy rain, flooding in Bay Area this weekend
Saturday, February 1, 2025 10:17PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returned to the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Rain is expected to intensify on Saturday with a moderate-strength atmospheric river and we may see flooding on roads and on smaller streams and creeks.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area through Sunday.
- Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. we will see pockets of heavy rain
- This is when we have the highest threat for localized flooding especially on roads with poor drainage
- Winds will also be gusty, 20-40mph which could bring down trees
- After 3 p.m. the showers will become lighter and scattered
- Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in many cities
- On and off light scattered showers
SIERRA SNOW
- 2 - 3 feet of snow Friday night into Saturday night on highest peaks
- Lake level could see close to a foot of fresh snow
