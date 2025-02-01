TIMELINE: Level 2 storm with possible heavy rain, flooding in Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returned to the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Rain is expected to intensify on Saturday with a moderate-strength atmospheric river and we may see flooding on roads and on smaller streams and creeks.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area through Sunday.

MORE: How January's dry weather could spell trouble for California's water supply

SATURDAY (Level 2)

Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. we will see pockets of heavy rain



This is when we have the highest threat for localized flooding especially on roads with poor drainage



Winds will also be gusty, 20-40mph which could bring down trees



After 3 p.m. the showers will become lighter and scattered



Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in many cities

SUNDAY (Level 1)

On and off light scattered showers

SIERRA SNOW