Video shows 20 smash-and-grab suspects ransack Sunnyvale jewelry store

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- About 20 robbers entered a Sunnyvale jewelry store Wednesday afternoon and used hammers and tools to break display cases before fleeing with merchandise and leading officers on a pursuit.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded at 1:27 p.m. to PNG Jewelers located at 791 E. El Camino Real on a report of a robbery in progress.

After the alleged suspects stole valuables, they left the location in multiple cars before officers arrived.

Two vehicles believed to have been involved in the robbery were located trying to leave the scene and despite officers attempting enforcement stops, both vehicles led them on a chase.

Officers said they followed the vehicles from Sunnyvale and ultimately onto U.S. Highway 101 towards the Peninsula but did not continue with the pursuit of the first vehicle because they lost sight of it.

As the second vehicle was moving, the suspects disposed of stolen jewelry but officers lost the vehicle during the chase.

However, the car was located shortly afterward when the suspects abandoned it on Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue.

Public safety officials said five suspects who had been in the vehicle attempted to run away on foot by running across the freeway and into a nearby industrial area.

Four suspects were taken into custody near Industrial Road and Brittan Avenue in San Carlos.

The last robbery suspect was detained by a Department of Public Safety dog while trying to escape.

According to the Department of Public Safety, some of the stolen jewelry was recovered but investigators did not release the total value of it.

Public safety officials said they were trying to determine if the robbery was related to a jewelry store burglary in Sunnyvale that occurred in May involving multiple suspects.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or chases.

The suspects arrested in connection with the robbery were identified as Tonga Latu, Tavake Esafe, Ofa Ahomana, Kilifi Leaaetoa, and Afuhia Lavakeiaho. They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.