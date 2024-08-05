Video shows plane crash land on Sacramento golf course, narrowly missing bystander

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A pilot had to make a crash landing on a golf course in Northern California and the tense moment was caught on video.

The pilot says he experienced a mechanical failure while about 400 feet in the air and needed a safe place to land.

In the shocking footage, the plane skids over a putting green and narrowly misses a bystander at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

The plane eventually came to rest outside the pro shop on the golf course. Miraculously, there was only minor damage.

No one on the ground was hurt, and the pilot walked away with only a cut on his hand.