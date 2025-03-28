VTA bus service resumes after transit lost $76K daily during 3-week strike, light rail delayed

VTA restarted bus service Friday two days after a judge ordered striking employees to go back to work, but light rail service is still delayed.

VTA restarted bus service Friday two days after a judge ordered striking employees to go back to work, but light rail service is still delayed.

VTA restarted bus service Friday two days after a judge ordered striking employees to go back to work, but light rail service is still delayed.

VTA restarted bus service Friday two days after a judge ordered striking employees to go back to work, but light rail service is still delayed.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Public transit is once again moving in the South Bay as VTA restarted bus service two days after a judge ordered striking employees to go back to work.

After bus stops have felt like a ghost town over the past three weeks, busses are finally moving again and passengers were getting on bright and early Friday morning.

PREVIOUS: VTA bus service to resume Friday, light rail delayed due to alleged copper wire theft

VTA says bus operations are returning to 100% of scheduled service Friday after it lost $76,000 each day services were halted during the strike.

This comes after transit employees came back to work Thursday following a judge's ruling that ATU Local 265 members violated a no-strike clause in their contract and issued a preliminary injunction sending them back to work.

VTA said that while limited bus service wouldn't take as long to get running again, light rail is a different story.

RELATED: Judge sides with VTA, orders union workers strike to end; partial service resumes Friday

The track inspection and maintenance that was already necessary is now taking longer because of copper wire theft. The hope is that light rail service will be up and running by Monday.

"So that has to be replaced. That work has to be done. We want to make sure everything is as safe as it possibly can be before we get service going," VTA Spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said Thursday.

While work is resuming, workers still do not have a contract. ABC7 asked VTA what it would take to come to an agreement.

RELATED:VTA workers injured in traffic incident on 1st day of strike that shut down bus, light rail service

"An 18 percent wage increase over three years is just not tenable it's not doable without massive cuts, job cuts, service cuts, potential fare increases and that's not good for our community so we need atu to come to the table with something that's really going to help resolve, really going to help compromise to get this going"

The South Bay Labor Council, which has aligned with ATU Local 265, sent a statement saying that they remain committed to negotiating in good faith, saying in part:

"We will continue to put pressure on VTA board members who engage in regressive bargaining or who retaliate against workers for exercising their rights."