VTA employees plan to begin strike Monday, could shut down bus and light rail service

If you live in the South Bay, your commute could be disrupted Monday morning. VTA workers are planning to go on strike at 12:01 a.m.

If you live in the South Bay, your commute could be disrupted Monday morning. VTA workers are planning to go on strike at 12:01 a.m.

If you live in the South Bay, your commute could be disrupted Monday morning. VTA workers are planning to go on strike at 12:01 a.m.

If you live in the South Bay, your commute could be disrupted Monday morning. VTA workers are planning to go on strike at 12:01 a.m.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- If you live in the South Bay, your commute could be disrupted Monday morning.

VTA workers are planning to go on strike at 12:01 a.m., according to a brief notice submitted on Thursday to the board and signed by Rajvinder Singh, president of Local 265.

On Sunday, the VTA rider alert remains posted on its website.

Negotiations have broken down between management and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 representing 1,500 public transit operators, maintenance staff and customer service workers.

VTA is offering a 9% wage increase over 3 years with no service cuts.

RELATED: VTA employees plan to begin strike Monday, possibly shutting down bus and light rail service

The union representing frontline VTA transit workers in Silicon Valley say they are planning to strike starting after midnight on Monday as officials warn that bus and light rail service may be shut down, urging riders to plan ahead.

The union wants double that amount.

"With a wage increase at this level or anything close to it would be service cuts throughout our system and the likely elimination of positions across VTA. This is not a direction we are willing to go," said VTA Deputy General Manager Greg Richardson on Friday.

If a strike happens on Monday, there will be no bus service or light rail service in Santa Clara County.

VTA paratransit will not be impacted.

VTA urged riders to plan for alternative transportation and to check for updates about the strike on its website.

Bay City News contributed to this report