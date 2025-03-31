Return of VTA light rail service delayed as inspections continue

VTA says it won't reopen any light rail lines Monday morning as previously scheduled, but it's possible the Orange Line resumes Monday afternoon.

VTA says it won't reopen any light rail lines Monday morning as previously scheduled, but it's possible the Orange Line resumes Monday afternoon.

VTA says it won't reopen any light rail lines Monday morning as previously scheduled, but it's possible the Orange Line resumes Monday afternoon.

VTA says it won't reopen any light rail lines Monday morning as previously scheduled, but it's possible the Orange Line resumes Monday afternoon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- VTA says they're not ready to reopen any light rail lines Monday morning as previously scheduled due to ongoing inspections and repair work. Buses have been running since Friday.

The agency originally thought light rail service would be up and running by Monday morning's commute, but that's not happening. Test rides were also happening Monday morning.

RELATED: VTA riders feel grateful for return of bus service after struggling during strike shutdown

While VTA light rail service was still not running yet. Many riders were grateful to at least have the bus service back.

The inspections started last Thursday when VTA employees returned following a judge's ruling that workers violated a no-strike clause in their contract and issued a preliminary injunction sending them back to work.

That brought bus service back to 100% of scheduled service on Friday.

VTA officials say track inspection and maintenance that was already necessary on rail lines was taking longer because of copper wire theft that needed to be replaced.

RELATED: VTA bus service to resume Friday, light rail delayed due to alleged copper wire theft

According to VTA's last update Sunday afternoon, there will be the potential for service on the Orange Line Monday afternoon. However, the Blue Line and Green Line will take longer to resume with no estimated return date.

Workers still do not have a contract and there's no word yet on when they plan to head back to the bargaining table.