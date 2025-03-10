Walnut Creek neighborhood restricts parking ahead of wildflower superbloom at open space

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, one neighborhood is bracing for crowds of visitors making the annual trek to see a wildflower superbloom.

In years past, the small Walnut Creek neighborhood was overrun with thousands of visitors to Shell Ridge Open Space. This weekend, new parking restrictions are bringing some peace back to neighbors.

It's a flower frenzy in this small Walnut Creek neighborhood. A video from last spring shows just how many people flocked to Sutherland Drive and Virginia Court to access Shell Ridge Open space and see the California poppy superbloom.

"I mean I can't describe to you--1,500 cars everyday on the weekend," said Elise Fornaci from Sutherland Drive and Virginia Court Neighborhood Association.

Fornaci says the photo spot likely began with a social media post going viral.

"And we ceased to be a little Walnut Creek neighborhood entrance. You're wall-to-wall, bumper-to-bumper traffic up the street," Fornaci said.

So many nature enthusiasts trekked to the neighborhood located in unincorporated Contra Costa County, which became concerned about safety.

"We're concerned about fire danger. With cars wrapped on both sides of the street, emergency vehicles can't come in," Fornaci said.

Starting this weekend is a possible solution and compromise between the county and city of Walnut Creek, where the open space is located. Signs are posted. The neighborhood is now a temporary "no parking" zone on weekends--unless you have a permit.

Visitors have to park outside the neighborhood and walk in. Some people say they get it.

"It makes sense. If I lived in this neighborhood, I would want restrictions, peace and quiet," said John Robinson from Pinole.

Others, not so much.

"It's annoying," said Curt Heinz.

"I'm super bummed. I'm a photographer, so this is a popular spot to photograph people," said Rose Freedman from San Pablo.

"It seems like overreach, too much going on, too much government interference on this," said Bud Arnott from Danville.

The neighborhood association posted a QR code with alternative entrances to the open space, like Howe Homestead Park, where there's nearly a dozen parking spaces.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Ken Carlson told ABC7 News: "We are partnering with the city of Walnut Creek to provide a workable solution to protecting the safety and quality of life for residents but also provide public access to the open space. I don't believe anyone anticipated the viral response to the wildflower bloom."

Neighbors say, so far, the parking restrictions are working but the real test will come later when poppies start to bloom.

"What we want is for everyone to be happy. This is great people are able to look. Our neighborhood cannot be a parking lot or filled with angry people. This is not a state park," Fornaci said.