Forward progress stopped on brush fire in Brentwood, officials say

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews got a handle of a brush fire in Brentwood on Sunday.

Forward progress has been stopped on the "Walnut Fire" which burned about 50 acres, the Contra Costa Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. and burned near Walnut and Camino Diablo Road.

The few homes nearby were previously evacuated.

It's still not clear what caused the fire.