Heads up! Waymo's driverless vehicles expected to be deployed on SF freeways this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You could start seeing Waymo's fleet of driverless cars this week on freeways in San Francisco.

The company says taking a freeway compared to city streets can cut down on ride times.

Waymo says a trip from the Lake Merced neighborhood to Oracle Park could be as much as 50% faster by taking the freeway instead of the streets.

For now - only Waymo employees are able to take the freeway rides.

The company is also testing its driverless cars on freeways in Phoenix.

This comes after Waymo expanded service beyond San Francisco to parts of the Peninsula.

As of August 6, people can catch a driverless taxi to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor.