Weekend storm brings flooding, toppled trees to North Bay as more rain predicted this week

In the North Bay, the latest atmospheric river has delivered several inches of rain this weekend, triggering flooding and closing some roads.

The super-saturated ground is causing trees to topple and more rain is on the way.

"About 9:55 Saturday night, we started hearing popping and cracking," said Lisa Carreno.

Lisa Carreno says she's been concerned about a 200-foot tall Douglas Fir that once stood near her Forestville home.

"And then poof, soft thunder coming down," Carreno said.

The giant tree fell on her neighbor's house, damaging the roof line and taking out a fence and part of the back deck.

"This is the best-case scenario of a worst nightmare but nobody inside was injured. I'm really, really grateful for that," she said.

A tall tree fell over Westside Road in Forestville on Saturday.

"Right now soils are incredibly saturated, so the tree systems are relatively weak. Add wind to that, we're seeing a lot of trees coming down," said Sonoma County Fire District Captain Cullen Ramos.

Ramos said the latest atmospheric river has brought several inches of rain and flooding.

By Sunday morning, Slusser Road in the Russian River Valley was under nearly a foot of water but many drivers were still going for it. Not Michelle Lee and her friends from Martinez.

"There is an enormous amount of flooded water coming through. The vineyards are flooded. We can't get through. We can't drive through that. It's going to ruin the car completely if we drive through that," Lee said.

She decided to turn around and find an alternate route.

Other roads in nearby Windsor are closed due to flooding.

"If you come across roads that are closed, please don't drive into the roadways," Ramos said.

Ross Station Road in Sebastopol was looking more like a lake. Green Valley Creek flooded its banks, cutting off the entrance to a winery.

With more rain coming, the fire department's swift water rescue team will be standing by along the Russian River.

"We're up-staffing just in case, so we have swift water resources staged. we're trying to move things accordingly to pre-position things the best we can, a lot of this is dependent on the pubic trying to stay out of areas they don't need to be in," Ramos added.