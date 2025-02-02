TIMELINE: Tuesday's storm upgraded to Level 3 with heavy rain and gusty winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After three-and-a-half weeks of dry weather and seeing one of the driest January's on record, rain made its return and will be sticking around for several days in the Bay Area. We will be seeing scattered showers on Sunday, but a strong Level 3 storm is expected on Tuesday.

SUNDAY

On and off light scattered showers

FLOOD WATCH through 10 p.m.

Possible flooding caused by excessive rainfall for the entire Bay Area

SIERRA SNOW

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10 p.m. for the Tahoe Basin above 7000 feet.

Wet snow with snow accumulation 4-10"

WINTER STORM WATCH for the West Slope of the Sierra and greater Lake Tahoe Basin Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

1-3 feet of snow above 7000 feet expected. 1-6" below with gusty winds.

MONDAY

A lull in the rain Monday morning, then heavier rain and gusty winds arrive later Monday afternoon and lasting through the evening for a Level 2 system.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is a Level 3 as soaking morning rain transitions to very heavy rain and windy conditions from the afternoon to the evening. 2-3" of rain is possible in the North Bay with around 1-2" for the rest of the Bay Area.

Much cooler highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND

Just a chance of rain is forecasted for Wednesday with more cold rain Thursday, and a lingering chance of showers for Friday.