Meta becomes the latest company to ditch DEI efforts amid some pushback

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Bay Area-based Meta became the latest company to end its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The programs, more popularly known as DEI, are efforts to counter discrimination by creating more inclusive workplaces or educational environments.

DEI has become a major topic of debate in recent months, and Meta joins a growing number of major companies getting rid of their programs.

It is welcome news to Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, which is a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.

"People should be able to be recognized, their achievements be recognized as the product of their effort. And I think this is exactly what we Americans of all races expect and want," said Mike Gonzalez.

Gonzalez believes DEI programs have become too divisive and actually discriminate against certain groups of people.

He also thinks the pushback against DEI efforts are more than just a temporary shift.

"It talked about a cultural turning point. We are seeing a cultural turning point, not just in America, but in the world," Gonzalez said.

Many people disagree with the shift away from DEI policies, however. Some say the changes will hurt the most marginalized communities in the country.

That includes people like Suzanne Ford, the executive director of San Francisco Pride and a transgender woman.

"It's punching down. And we know some of the most marginalized groups, especially Black and brown trans people will be harmed by this. And it's a license for people to treat us poorly," Ford said.

Ford says given the conservative swing the country took during last November's election, she's not surprised by DEI rollbacks. She believes their importance in helping people from disadvantaged communities is now more important than ever. That's why she plans on continuing to fight for what she believes in.

"We're going to roll up our sleeves. We're going to come together. And we're going to stand firm about our rights and about who we are and how we should be treated," Ford said.

Although companies like Meta are eliminating their DEI programs, other corporations, like Costco, say they'll continue their DEI efforts.