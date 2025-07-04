NorCal fireworks explosion raises questions about safety, status of Bay Area 4th of July shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The massive fire in Yolo County has raised questions about what pyrotechnics professionals do to make sure storage and transportation of fireworks are safe.

San Francisco has a huge show on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are fired off two barges between Pier 39 and Aquatic Park by Fisherman's Wharf. Big crowds will gather for a spectacular 20-minute show, which is choreographed to music.

There's a lot of preparation beforehand to make sure everything is safe for everyone.

Fourth of July comes with lots of hopes and expectations.

"Lots of colors, loud explosions. Maybe some of them are synchronized, maybe some of them are coming from this area and this area, and then meeting together and making designs," said Kearon Redmon, a Kansas City resident.

The Bubnick family is also hoping to be wowed by a fireworks extravaganza.

"This is our first time in San Francisco," said Laura Bubnick.

"We're hoping to see as much of it as we could," said Joe Bubnick.

Pyro Spectaculars is producing the big fireworks show for San Francisco. The day before the July 4 holiday, crews are hard at work getting the barges ready to put on quite the show.

"Wide patterns, colors. We've got new shells in the show," said Pat Dyas with Pyro Spectaculars. "For the Fourth of July, one barge is off Pier 39, and one barge is off Aquatic Park--which is right there by Fisherman's Wharf area. As long as you got an unobstructed view of the bay, you'll be able to see the fireworks."

With the massive explosion and fire at that warehouse in Yolo County, many people wonder about the safety of our local fireworks.

"Our facilities are different than Esparto. Most of our fireworks are either on active military bases or de-milled military bases that are now for civilian use. So, the vast, vast majority of fireworks in our company are stored in hardened military magazines," Dyas said. "We take the ultimate safety precautions at all times with everything we do, whether it be storage, transportation, setup -- all of it. We try very hard. We respect the nature of the materials that we deal with."

Dyas says there's a lot of training and staff talk about safety all the time.

"When it comes to fireworks, you have to go the extra mile. Fireworks are certainly dangerous and can be ultimately dangerous. We take all the precautions. We train our people very well. We store and transport our fireworks according to all the laws and regulations," he said.

Dyas has been working with fireworks for nearly four decades.

"What we say is don't twist the tail of sleeping tiger. There's a lot of energy in each of those little packages that goes up in the air that makes those flowers," he said.

Several Bay Area cities that counted on fireworks from the vendor in Esparto were forced to find a back-up option for Fourth of July. In San Jose, the Lake Cunningham fireworks show was canceled. But then, it was quickly replaced with a drone show.

"Not only is this the first-ever Fourth of July drone show in the history of San Jose, this is going to be a big op for the community to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's birthday in a new unique way," said San Jose City Councilmember Domingo Candelas.

ABC7 News talked with Sky Elements Drones, based in Texas, yesterday. It was already set to do drone shows for San Pablo, Napa, Mare Island and Alameda County Fair. And now, it's taking on at least one more show -- including one in San Jose.

As for San Francisco's fireworks display, It's a go -- no matter what the weather may be.

"We always hope Mother Nature will be kind to us and give us clear skies," Dyas said. "We will keep our fingers crossed. We go out hoping for the best show."

Since the fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the bay, organizers say the best views of the San Francisco fireworks are by Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf area. Be sure to bundle up, because it can get cold and windy.

The 20-minute show gets started at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.