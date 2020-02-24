Power restored after PG&E customers lose electricity in San Francisco's Chinatown

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Approximately 4,500 PG&E customers were without power Monday morning in the area of Stockton and Sacramento streets in San Francisco's Chinatown.

The power outage began just after 11 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., PG&E said all but 693 customers had their power restored.

PG&E crews remain on scene and are working to figure out the cause of the outage and restore electricity.

The power outage occurred as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Chinatown Monday morning to see how fear of the coronavirus has caused a downturn in business in recent weeks.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopower outagepg&echinatown
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Oakland's McClymonds HS could reopen next week, school officials say
'Matrix 4' filming in SF makes Financial District look like war zone
Missing Palo Alto couple found: Marin Co. search team speaks out on miracle rescue
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News