﻿Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse

"I have come to the realization my resignation is what is best for Pres," former President Mary Miller said in her resignation letter. "The allegations of past sexual abuse continue to be a distraction for the school and bring negative attention towards Presentation." (KGO-TV)