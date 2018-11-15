WASHINGTON --President Donald Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites and victims on Saturday.
Deputy White House Press Secretary, Lindsay Walters reported, "The President will travel to California this Saturday to meet with individuals impacted by the wildfires. We will keep you updated on details as they are available."
