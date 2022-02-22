First-ever Pride Prom announced for Contra Costa Co. LGBTQ+ high schoolers

"To have this happen, is huge" said Kiku Johnson, Executive Director of the Rainbow Community Center, one of the prom's co-sponsors. "To have that visibility, and it's not even just couples, it's all the ways in which we show up".
Plus-ones can be from another school, but must be between 16 and 19 years of age. Tickets are $40.
More information about the event can be found on the PFLAG Claycord website.
