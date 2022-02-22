LGBTQ+ Pride

First-ever Pride Prom announced for Contra Costa Co. LGBTQ+ high schoolers

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County has announced a first-of-its-kind 'Pride Prom', taking place at Concord High School on April 23rd, 2022 at 8 p.m. for juniors and seniors attending select high schools within the county.

"To have this happen, is huge" said Kiku Johnson, Executive Director of the Rainbow Community Center, one of the prom's co-sponsors. "To have that visibility, and it's not even just couples, it's all the ways in which we show up".


Plus-ones can be from another school, but must be between 16 and 19 years of age. Tickets are $40.

More information about the event can be found on the PFLAG Claycord website.

