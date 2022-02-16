SF Pride

EXCLUSIVE: SF Pride to be celebrated in person this year, organizers announce

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We just learned of a major announcement about this year's SF Pride celebration -- it's being celebrated in person for the first time since the pandemic began!

Suzanne Ford, the new interim executive director, and Carolyn Wysinger, SF Pride's board president, made the announcement exclusively to ABC7's Reggie Aqui on ABC7@7.

"We do plan on taking up as much space as possible on Market Street in San Francisco on the last weekend of June and we are so excited to see you all again," said Wysinger.



Yes, that means the parade is back and the big festival is back at SF City Hall.

You can still expect to see changes like COVID safety protocols in place, Wysinger said.

The Pride Parade and celebration are happening June 25-26. You can get more information on SF Pride's website.

Watch the video in the player above for more details about this year's celebration.

