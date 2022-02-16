EXCLUSIVE: SF Pride to be celebrated in person this year, organizers announce

Suzanne Ford, the new interim executive director, and Carolyn Wysinger, SF Pride's board president, made the announcement exclusively to ABC7's Reggie Aqui on ABC7@7.
"We do plan on taking up as much space as possible on Market Street in San Francisco on the last weekend of June and we are so excited to see you all again," said Wysinger.
New: @SFPride just told me on abc7@7 that the Pride parade and celebration are back this year!!— Reggie Aqui He/Him (@reggieaqui) February 16, 2022
June 25-26. https://t.co/VI3KvJ78x8
If you see me acting a fool on these streets…it’s @DrewTumaABC7. pic.twitter.com/xsEMN7ERo2
Yes, that means the parade is back and the big festival is back at SF City Hall.
You can still expect to see changes like COVID safety protocols in place, Wysinger said.
The Pride Parade and celebration are happening June 25-26. You can get more information on SF Pride's website.
Watch the video in the player above for more details about this year's celebration.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live