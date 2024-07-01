Thousands celebrate love at 54th annual San Francisco Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands came out to watch Pride shine across the city. The 54th San Francisco Pride Parade is one of the the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the world and this year was no different.

In a city that celebrates Pride 365 days a year, the last Sunday in June is always extra special. Alex and Christian came to feel the love down Market Street.

"It means being out here and supporting everyone and seeing all the support that's there for all of us," said Christian Huertas.

The theme for the 54th SF Pride Parade was "Beacon of Love." Lots that love light here, a chance to celebrate who you are.

"She found out she was Transgender not long ago. I'm proud of her. She's my best friend," said Ty Bryant from Walnut Creek.

Bryant was talking about Agnes Bengel.

"It's been freeing to break out of the shell you've been in for a while. Luckily being in California, it's accepting," Bengel said.

Organizers estimate 50,000 people marched in this parade.

Actor and entertainer Billy Porter was celebrity grand marshal.

CORNELL BARNARD: "What does it mean to celebrate Pride in SF?"

BILLY PORTER: "Well, you know this is the place that's been gay the longest and been fighting the longest, so I'm happy to be a part of it."

"Pride means love. It means joy, it means happiness, and I'm so proud we're a city that celebrates that every day of the year," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

ABC7 had the Pride Parade live on TV, a digital sign on Market Street reminded everyone to smile for the cameras.

It was perfect weather for Destiny and Isa to celebrate their anniversary.

"San Francisco Pride is so special to us, because this is where I came out three years ago, and we started dating, so it's our three-year anniversary," said Destiny Lozano from Santa Rosa.