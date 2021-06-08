racketeering

R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY racketeering trial; others say they were fired

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY trial

NEW YORK -- The Chicago-based lawyers representing R. Kelly in his New York trial have asked to withdraw from the case.

In a letter to a federal judge in New York, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard asked to step back from the case.

"Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances," Greenberg wrote in a letter to the judge.

Kelly is set to appear in August on federal sex trafficking charges.

Greenberg said in a statement: "Ultimately, as trial lawyers and in the interests of the client, we weren't comfortable professionally with allowing lawyers who have never tried federal criminal cases to have significant trial responsibilities. That approach was not to everyone's liking."

Greenberg also said that he plans on making a similar request with the judge presiding over Kelly's case here in Chicago.

The remaining lawyers, however, said the two were terminated.

Two other attorneys remain a part of Kelly's legal team - Tom Farinella and Nicole Becker.

Farinella and Becker said in a joint statement to CNN, "The only comment we have at this time is that Mr. Kelly terminated both lawyers prior to filing their motion."

US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who would need to approve Greenberg and Leonard's departure from the case, has set a status conference to discuss the matter on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Previous coverage:
R Kelly New York racketeering trial pushed again over COVID-19 concerns
R. Kelly cites coronavirus risk in request for release from Chicago jail

Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser in sex abuse case
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' premieres on Lifetime
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say

Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcoronavirusracketeeringcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19trialsex abuse against childrensex assaultsexually assaultsex abuseu.s. & worldsexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACKETEERING
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new bribery charges
Lawsuit claims Juul illegally markets products to minors
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News