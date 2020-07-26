building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Among the coronavirus pandemic changes we are all trying to manage, many people are also facing new housing realities and finding ways to adapt.

From negotiating a better lease, to mortgage relief, to living the RV life, we're here to help you navigate the options, understand your rights and find solutions to the housing shift.

Watch Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Shift all this week on ABC7.

