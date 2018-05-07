HOMELESS

Oakland mayor invites homeless encampment to new Tuff Shed community

The City of Oakland is getting ready to move more homeless people into "Tuff Shed" shelters. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Oakland is getting ready to move more homeless people into "Tuff Shed" shelters.

Twenty temporary housing units have been set up at 27th and Northgate underneath Interstate 980.

There's room for 40 people and those living at the large homeless encampment nearby will be invited to move in.

RELATED: Oakland Tuff Sheds make dent in homeless problem

"This allows us to keep an unsheltered community which has formed bonds to come as a whole onto this new, safer, and much more supported space," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Those who aren't moved into the Tuff Sheds will be offered space at the Saint Vincent de Paul shelter.

The goal is that each resident who moves into a Tuff Shed will eventually find permanent employment and permanent housing.

