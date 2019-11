Report: You need to earn $309K to afford a home in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for a new home? Housing costs in the Bay Area are notoriously high and a new report by the California Association of Realtors highlights just how high.San Francisco County is the most unaffordable county in California. The median home price in the county is now $1.58 million and you need a household income of $309,600 to qualify for a mortgage.San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin counties all have median home prices north of $1 million dollars. The median incomes needed in all three counties are more than $200,000.Contra Costa County is the most affordable county in the region. Median priced homes there average just $665,000 and you need to make $130,000 per year.The new ranking proves what many in the Bay Area already know -- the region is the most expensive place to live in California. Overall, the average income needed in the Bay Area is $178,400, more than $70,000 higher than the second most expensive area, Los Angeles.