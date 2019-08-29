Real Estate

STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know housing prices are high in the Bay Area-- but if you're in the market to buy a pricey home we've got a doozy for you.

A home at 950 Lombard Street is the most expensive one on the market in San Francisco right now. It's going for a mere $40.5-million. That's down from its initial price of $45-million last year.

The median home price in San Francisco is currently one point-three million.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The entire hillside was excavated to build this 9,500 square foot home.
