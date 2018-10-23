SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --How much would you pay to live at the foot of a Bay Area icon? How about $45 million?
RELATED: Steve Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
That's the asking price for a beautiful estate just a stone's throw from the famous crooked block of Lombard Street in San Francisco.
And realtors say if it holds, it would make 950 Lombard the most expensive house in the city.
The property sits on two hillside lots on Russian Hill and includes a structure designed by the famous architect Willis Polk.
Watch the video above for a look inside this gorgeous, yet expensive, property.
For more stories about real estate, visit this page.
VIDEO: A look inside $97M Palo Alto home