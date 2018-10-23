HOUSING MARKET

VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million San Francisco home

If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, you should definitely consider living here. (Photo by Jacob Elliot Photography)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
How much would you pay to live at the foot of a Bay Area icon? How about $45 million?

That's the asking price for a beautiful estate just a stone's throw from the famous crooked block of Lombard Street in San Francisco.

And realtors say if it holds, it would make 950 Lombard the most expensive house in the city.

The property sits on two hillside lots on Russian Hill and includes a structure designed by the famous architect Willis Polk.

