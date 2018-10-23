EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3666240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million.

How much would you pay to live at the foot of a Bay Area icon? How about $45 million?That's the asking price for a beautiful estate just a stone's throw from the famous crooked block of Lombard Street in San Francisco.And realtors say if it holds, it would make 950 Lombard the most expensive house in the city.The property sits on two hillside lots on Russian Hill and includes a structure designed by the famous architect Willis Polk.Watch the video above for a look inside this gorgeous, yet expensive, property.