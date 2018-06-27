HOUSING MARKET

$97 million Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million. (Photo by REX Real Estate)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Want to live like a tech billionaire? We have the perfect home for you.

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million.

The home has 20 rooms including a poker room, pizza room, spa and social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats.

There's an ice rink and other rooms just for sports fans.

There's also 60 parking spaces for you and all your friends.

REX Real Estate estimates with 20 percent down, this home will cost you about $490,000 a month.

