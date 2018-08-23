SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is preparing for the team's move to San Francisco.
He and his wife just bought a home in the Presidio Heights neighborhood with views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
They paid $7.3M for the four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home.
That amount is more than $1.5M over the asking price.
Kerr recently signed a contract extension.
