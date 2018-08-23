STEVE KERR

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move

Warriors coach Steve Kerr purchased a $7.3 million home in San Francisco's Presidio neighborhood as the Warriors prepare to move to the City by the Bay in just a few short years. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is preparing for the team's move to San Francisco.

He and his wife just bought a home in the Presidio Heights neighborhood with views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

RELATED: Warriors officially re-sign coach Kerr

They paid $7.3M for the four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home.

That amount is more than $1.5M over the asking price.

Kerr recently signed a contract extension.

