GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors officially re-sign Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
After back-to-back NBA Championships, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has yet another reason to celebrate. The Warriors and Kerr have agreed to a new contract extension that will reportedly make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA.

"We're excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years," said Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers via a team release. "Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He's a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being."

Kerr was on the final year a five-year, $25 million deal that was signed in 2014. Since putting pen to paper with the Dubs, Kerr has led the team to four-straight NBA Finals appearances and three NBA Championships. He is just the third coach in NBA history to win three titles in the first four seasons with a team, and has the highest winning percentage in postseason history (63-20, .759) according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Despite the All-Star-studded roster the 52-year-old head coach leads, his tenure in Golden State hasn't been without challenges. There was uncertainty at times whether or not Kerr was long for this position after complications from a back surgery led to him missing 54 games -- 11 of which in the postseason -- during the 2016-17 season. Kerr was able to return to the bench in time to lead the Warriors to a championship in the NBA Finals that year, and hasn't missed a game since, which gave him the necessary confidence to agree to join the Warriors for additional seasons. Of course, the Warriors were more than happy to have him.

Kerr has led the Warriors to a 265-63 record, the best four-year stretch in NBA history, and it was only a matter of time before this deal was agreed upon. Per team policy, the financial terms of the deal have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballsteve kerrOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to make brief visit to Manila
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Kevin Durant named Humanitarian of Year for positive leadership in community
Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives contract extension
Stephen Curry won't attend Team USA minicamp next week
Warriors sign free agent forward Jonas Jerebko to bolster bench
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More Sports
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News