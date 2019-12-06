Residents in one San Francisco neighborhood speak out after two disturbing robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some residents in a desirable neighborhood of San Francisco say they no longer have that sense of security when they go outside, after a pair of unsettling robberies on their streets."It makes me feel like I live in a sick, horrifying place," says Reisa Elden who has lived in San Francisco for 10-years. She calls the Marina neighborhood home.But what happened to Elden's boyfriend last weekend-- has her on high-alert."He was blindsided, he was assaulted and somebody must've punched him against the side of his face because he had a huge swollen right side and huge gash on his head."The Marina's bustling shopping and dining corridors have given residents a sense of safety and community-- until lately.Several weeks earlier 16-year old Powell Mathewson had that feeling of security taken away while walking home, several blocks from where Elden's boyfriend was attacked."I turned around and I saw the gun and I let go of my laptop and they ran off into the car."Powell's mom Merriman has lived in the Marina for nearly 20 years and didn't think this kind of violent crime could happen in her neighborhood. Which is why she, her son, and Elden are speaking out."The city needs to change. It needs to change before the murder rate goes up and the rape rate goes up," says Merriman.San Francisco Police tell ABC7 News they have foot patrols and plainclothes officers on the streets but did not answer if they were increasing patrols after news of these incidents.The most recent crime reports show robberies in the Northern District which include the Marina are down five-percent year-to-date.Just lip service to these residents who say it's not enough."We all work really hard and we spend a lot of money to live here and who is taking care of us at the end of the day," says Reisa.The San Francisco Police Department says they are "aware" of the two incidents and say they are not related.