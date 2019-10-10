VIDEO: String of car break-ins on same San Francisco street

Are car break-ins on the decline in #SanFrancisco? I think not. This morning on Corbett Avenue, Twin Peaks/Upper Market. I stopped counting at 5. @SFPDPark @SFPD @SFDAOffice pic.twitter.com/TPQBLp3lc1 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 10, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New video shows nearly a half a dozen car break-ins in San Francisco.ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez spotted car, after car, after car with broken windows on Thursday."Are car break-ins on the decline in #SanFrancisco? I think not. This morning on Corbett Avenue, Twin Peaks/Upper Market. I stopped counting at 5. @SFPDPark @SFPD @SFDAOffice," tweeted Melendez.A lot of people are reacting to this latest rash of break-ins.One person tweeted, "same thing happened on my street."