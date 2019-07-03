San Bruno police say 2 suspects may have been shooting at each other at Tanforan mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- After at least two people were injured in a shooting at San Bruno's Tanforan Mall, offiicals believe there may be more than one suspect involved.
Two teens were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where one is listed in serious condition and the other critical.
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini and San Bruno Fire Chief David Cresta gave a joint press conference with what they know so far about the shooting, the victims, and the possible suspect and motives.
