San Bruno police say 2 suspects may have been shooting at each other at Tanforan mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- After at least two people were injured in a shooting at San Bruno's Tanforan Mall, offiicals believe there may be more than one suspect involved.

Two teens were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where one is listed in serious condition and the other critical.

VIDEO: Witness describes shooting scene in San Bruno's Tanforan Mall

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini and San Bruno Fire Chief David Cresta gave a joint press conference with what they know so far about the shooting, the victims, and the possible suspect and motives.

Watch the video above to get their full update.

See the latest information on the San Bruno Mall shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunoshootingpoliceinvestigationbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
San Bruno police search for 2 suspects after 2 people shot at Tanforan mall
Video shows victim on ground moments after San Bruno shooting
San Bruno mall shooting: BART believes suspect fled on train to Oakland
Witness describes shooting scene in San Bruno's Tanforan Mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News