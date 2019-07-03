Witness describes shooting scene in San Bruno's Tanforan Mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people were injured during a shooting at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno.
A woman who works in a restaurant in the mall spoke with ABC7 News to describe what unfolded.
Jezabelle Catig says her managers told evryone to get in the kitchen because there was a shooter in the building.
She said while the other stores were told to evacuate, her restaurant was told to stay on lockdown.
"We saw a bunch of police with guns running," Jezabelle said. "It just happened really fast."
