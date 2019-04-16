Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

San Francisco churches pray for Notre Dame after massive fire

By Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Like churches all over the world, San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill, was inspired by Notre Dame in Paris.

At nearby St. Dominics Catholic Church in Lower Pacific Heights, the Gothic-style church nave and vault, lit through stained glass artistry, are a reflection of the great Parisian cathedral that burned Monday, igniting a chorus of prayer.

"I'm praying that they're all safe, the firemen and everything," said Eppie Dumuk.

"My prayer was for them to find the strength to rebuild and get strong with the support of all of us united," said Wayne Barry, a parishioner at St. Dominic's.

"It's the most holy week, leading up to Easter, which is the most important day in the Christian calendar. I will be praying for all those Catholics and other people in France who will be feeling that their home has a hole in it, they're bereft of their home," said Simon Berry, the director of music and liturgy at St. Dominics Catholic Church in Lower Pacific Heights.

For Berry and many Christians, the fire and all that was lost, was deeply personal.

"I can never visit that same building and pray there and have my spirit lifted by the soaring arches, the gothic splendor. It will never happen again. However, the Catholic faith is about resurrection and rebuilding and something good will come out of this."

"It was partially destroyed during the French Revolution," explained Mitchell Schwarzer, an architectural historian at California College for the Arts.

He points out that Notre Dame has survived plagues and wars and if history repeats itself, the cathedral will come back even stronger than before.

"Theyll probably not want to use wood, they'll probably use concrete," said Schwarzer, who said eventually, they will "put the roof back on and build the new spire."

