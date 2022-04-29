San Francisco is 1st in nation to offer free diapers to all families on public benefits

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is expanding its diaper bank program, the nation's first city-funded program that provides diapers for low-income families receiving public benefits.Now, families receiving Medi-Cal coverage are eligible. This includes undocumented and immigrant households.It was previously only offered to CalWORKs and CalFresh recipients.The city says the average monthly diaper bill for a child under 3 years old can range from $80 to $100 a month.The San Francisco Diaper Bank has supplied free diapers to more than 5,800 infants and toddlers. Most state and federal safety net programs for families do not currently recognize diapers as a necessity.In a recent survey of participants, 94% said their children are healthier.Ninety percent of families said they had more money for food.