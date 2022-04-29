Society

San Francisco is 1st in nation to offer free diapers to all families on public benefits

EMBED <>More Videos

SF is 1st city to offer free diapers to families on public benefits

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is expanding its diaper bank program, the nation's first city-funded program that provides diapers for low-income families receiving public benefits.

Now, families receiving Medi-Cal coverage are eligible. This includes undocumented and immigrant households.

It was previously only offered to CalWORKs and CalFresh recipients.

The city says the average monthly diaper bill for a child under 3 years old can range from $80 to $100 a month.

The San Francisco Diaper Bank has supplied free diapers to more than 5,800 infants and toddlers. Most state and federal safety net programs for families do not currently recognize diapers as a necessity.

In a recent survey of participants, 94% said their children are healthier.

Ninety percent of families said they had more money for food.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthparentingbabyfamily
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland teachers hold 1-day strike to protest school closures
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: 27 Asian American SF families victim of burglary spree
Our America: Green Guardians | Full episode
Burglar caught on video in apartment while residents sleep nearby
Judge won't purge Trump's contempt ruling, $10,000 per day fine
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Show More
Fire breaks out under bridge near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
BART votes to reinstate mask mandate through July 18
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News