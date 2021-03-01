Several injured, rescued from San Francisco house fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several people were injured when a house went up in flames in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire department tweeted out a video where you can see the front of the home on Huron Avenue engulfed in flames.



Firefighters originally told six people had to be rescued but when they showed up they found seven.

All of them needed some sort of medical attention are were taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered serious.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
