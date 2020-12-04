WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to give update on COVID-19, stay-at-home restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8422967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More restrictions on businesses and social gatherings are expected as early as Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads out of control.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon on COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to curb the virus' spread as the city approaches a "dangerous winter."This comes as several other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley plan to announce tightened restrictions this afternoon.California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for a stay-at-home order on Thursday based on ICU capacity at California hospitals.The state order would take effect when counties have less than 15% ICU capacity left in hospitals.The Bay Area is likely to reach that threshold by mid-December.San Francisco is currently in the state's purple tier, which activated the state's curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.The city has more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases to date.Though San Francisco and Breed have been praised for the city's handling of the pandemic in recent months, the mayor said earlier this week that a "dangerous winter has arrived."Positive cases of COVID-19 have tripled in just three weeks, Dr. Colfax said.The city is now averaging 140 new cases per day, compared to just 34 per day on Oct. 22.Colfax warned this week, the city has "little time to spare."Under the state's stay-at-home order, restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery only, salons and personal care businesses would have to closed, retail store capacity would be capped at 20 percent, bars and wineries would close and private gatherings would be banned.