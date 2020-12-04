Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to give update on COVID-19, stay-at-home restrictions

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon on COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to curb the virus' spread as the city approaches a "dangerous winter."

This comes as several other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley plan to announce tightened restrictions this afternoon.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for a stay-at-home order on Thursday based on ICU capacity at California hospitals.

RELATED: Here's what will close under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area

The state order would take effect when counties have less than 15% ICU capacity left in hospitals.

The Bay Area is likely to reach that threshold by mid-December.

San Francisco is currently in the state's purple tier, which activated the state's curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

VIDEO: 'Our dangerous winter has arrived,' San Francisco mayor says
More restrictions on businesses and social gatherings are expected as early as Wednesday as the coronavirus spreads out of control.



The city has more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases to date.

Though San Francisco and Breed have been praised for the city's handling of the pandemic in recent months, the mayor said earlier this week that a "dangerous winter has arrived."

Positive cases of COVID-19 have tripled in just three weeks, Dr. Colfax said.

RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties to announce new restrictions, sources say

The city is now averaging 140 new cases per day, compared to just 34 per day on Oct. 22.

Colfax warned this week, the city has "little time to spare."

Under the state's stay-at-home order, restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery only, salons and personal care businesses would have to closed, retail store capacity would be capped at 20 percent, bars and wineries would close and private gatherings would be banned.

Watch San Francisco's update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:15 p.m. in the media player above.

VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.




