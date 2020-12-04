WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to give update on COVID-19, stay-at-home restrictions

This comes as several other Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley plan to announce tightened restrictions this afternoon.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for a stay-at-home order on Thursday based on ICU capacity at California hospitals.
RELATED: Here's what will close under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area
The state order would take effect when counties have less than 15% ICU capacity left in hospitals.
The Bay Area is likely to reach that threshold by mid-December.
San Francisco is currently in the state's purple tier, which activated the state's curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
VIDEO: 'Our dangerous winter has arrived,' San Francisco mayor says
The city has more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases to date.
Though San Francisco and Breed have been praised for the city's handling of the pandemic in recent months, the mayor said earlier this week that a "dangerous winter has arrived."
Positive cases of COVID-19 have tripled in just three weeks, Dr. Colfax said.
RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties to announce new restrictions, sources say
The city is now averaging 140 new cases per day, compared to just 34 per day on Oct. 22.
Colfax warned this week, the city has "little time to spare."
Under the state's stay-at-home order, restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery only, salons and personal care businesses would have to closed, retail store capacity would be capped at 20 percent, bars and wineries would close and private gatherings would be banned.
Watch San Francisco's update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:15 p.m. in the media player above.
VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic