84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An 84-year old man is dead after a horrific daytime attack in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood. ABC7 News obtained video of the incident that may be disturbing to some viewers.

San Francisco police say their suspect Antoine Watson, 19, attacked the senior along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues Thursday morning. It's not clear Watson's motivation.

Officers discovered an 84-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, rendered aid and summoned medics to transport the victim to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and passed away Saturday.

The initial investigation concluded that a male suspect ran from across the street to push the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement, police said. The suspect then fled with a female associate.

Watson was arrested for elder abuse causing great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon and booked on one count of murder. A woman named Maylasia Goo,20, was also later arrested and booked for one count of accessory after the fact. The two suspects are both from Daly City and officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the SFPD Homicide Detail served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City, where Watson and Goo were taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
