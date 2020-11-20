Chief says don't rush to judgment after police shooting near San Francisco's Westfield caught on camera

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFPD Chief William Scott says this video posted to Instagram of an officer involved shooting Tuesday night is one of several videos investigators are reviewing.

Police were responding to a fight at 5th and Market Street, including a man armed with a knife.

"He's like waving it around just being frantic," said witness Ezra Ortiz.

SFPD says less lethal force was used initially, police shot bean bags and a San Francisco sheriff's deputy on the scene used a tazer. SFPD has not said how many officers shot the suspect or how many bullets hit him. The 26-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening conditions.


Multiple witnesses held their cell phones up, capturing video of the incident.

There's also surveillance video.

"We don't even have all the videos that are up and down this block," said Chief Scott.

And body-worn camera video, all of which could be released next Tuesday.

"We intend to release the videos and as we do in all town halls, we will be as transparent as we can with what we know at this time," said Chief Scott.

Chief Scott says so long as doing so doesn't jeopardize the investigation or safety of the witnesses or officers and as long as it's not legally prohibited.

Once all of the videos are collected, Chief Scott says he and command staff members will watch them all.

"We're not at a point where we have been able to analyze this case and make a policy decision," said Chief Scott.

At a time of heightened police scrutiny, he urges the public not to rush to judgement either.

"You have to put everything in context and bits and pieces of a video is not ever the full story of what went on," said Chief Scott.

Defund SFPD plans to march from Market Street to the Tenderloin SFPD station Thursday night to demand justice.
