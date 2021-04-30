Car slams into home in San Jose, hit-and-run investigation underway

EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run investigation after car slams into SJ home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A family in San Jose is dealing with the aftermath of a car slamming into their home.

Firefighters were looking at the damage around 1 a.m. Friday near the corner of Willow Street and Westwood Drive. The homeowner says she was sleeping when a loud bang shook the entire house. She discovered a car had crashed through the front room.

"We just finished this house, a remodel about a year and a half ago, so it's just devastating," said Lisa Swenson.

We heard a huge screech and a bang and I knew it was a really big accident," said Brendan Hutchinson.

San Jose police say the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. They are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecar crashhit and runcrash
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News