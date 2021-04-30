Car slams into home in San Jose, hit-and-run investigation underway

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A family in San Jose is dealing with the aftermath of a car slamming into their home.Firefighters were looking at the damage around 1 a.m. Friday near the corner of Willow Street and Westwood Drive. The homeowner says she was sleeping when a loud bang shook the entire house. She discovered a car had crashed through the front room."We just finished this house, a remodel about a year and a half ago, so it's just devastating," said Lisa Swenson.We heard a huge screech and a bang and I knew it was a really big accident," said Brendan Hutchinson.San Jose police say the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. They are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.