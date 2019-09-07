'Apple needs to do more': San Mateo police search for 3 suspects after Hillsdale store robbed

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for three suspects after the apple store in Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo was robbed, Thursday night. The suspects led police on a chase across the Bay Bridge, but managed to get away.This robbery comes about a week since another apple store in Burlingame was robbed in the same manner.According to police, seven men between the ages of 16 and 21 ran into the store and stole more than $50,000 worth of products.Those suspects also got away."I think the popularity of Apple products does drive people targeting those stores and the ability to then turnaround and sell those products on the black market," said Lt. Matt Lethin with San Mateo Police Department.Ted Ryan, a high school student and his mom, Linda were at the Burlingame store when it was robbed. Ryan had to hide under the table. They are disappointed and angry at Apple as a company for not doing more to stop robberies in their store.The San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame Apple stores have been hit with similar types of robberies just in the last year."Apple needs to do more, the merchandise is sitting there for the taking, it keeps happening, I'm outraged," said Linda, who has reached out to her local politicians and lawyers to learn more about what could be done to hold Apple and other parties accountable.San Mateo Police say they have seen a spike in property crime in the last five years."I think there has been some legislative changes, Prop 47 being one that has changed the landscape in our state," said Lt. Lethin. "These organized criminal gangs for retail crime, they're aware of it and they know some of the sentencing has been reduced."Apple has declined to comment on the robberies or their security measures. San Mateo Police Department says the company is cooperating with police on the investigation.