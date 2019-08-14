Suspects accused of stealing 16 iPhones from Walnut Creek Apple store

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Pictures show multiple suspects accused of stealing 16 iPhones from the Apple Store in Walnut Creek on Sunday morning.
Police say three suspects entered the store, grabbed the phones, ran out to a waiting car, and took off.
None of the suspects have been caught.
Further details were not immediately available.
