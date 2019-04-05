crime

Berkeley police looking for Apple store thieves who allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of merchandise

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are trying to track down three men they say stole from the same Apple store. It happened four times in three days.

Police released surveillance images which you can see in our video player. All the crimes happened at the store on Fourth Street near Hearst Avenue.

In all, police say these men took three laptops and more than $20,000 worth of merchandise.

The first incident happened on March 28. The fourth and most recent one happened on April 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleycrimetheftmoneyapplelaptops
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Peninsula photographer charged with lewd and lascivious acts with minors
Driver left scene after SF crash that snapped car in half, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News