Berkeley police looking for Apple store thieves who allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of merchandise

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are trying to track down three men they say stole from the same Apple store. It happened four times in three days.Police released surveillance images which you can see in our video player. All the crimes happened at the store on Fourth Street near Hearst Avenue.In all, police say these men took three laptops and more than $20,000 worth of merchandise.The first incident happened on March 28. The fourth and most recent one happened on April 2.