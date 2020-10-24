All lanes on I-80 in Richmond closed after tanker trunk accident, police say

SAN PABLO, Calif. -- All lanes on I-80 in Richmond area are closed after a traffic collision involving a tanker truck, prompting nearby evacuations, police say.

The accident happened around 11:30a.m. on the westbound lanes between Hilltop Dr. and El Portal Dr.

Richmond police advises motorists to use alternate routes and avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area.



Fire crews are on scene.

Injuries have been reported.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
